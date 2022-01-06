Connect with us

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo with her Cabinet colleagues hold bilateral meeting in form of a Ministerial Roundtable with H.E. Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Mombasa, Kenya on January 6, 2022. /MFA.

Africa

China, Kenya sign 6 MOUs and agreements on trade, investment and covid support

-China has pledged massive support to Kenya on trade, infrastructure and COVID vaccines.
-Wang Yi said Kenya-China relations are based on win-win and shared vaues.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – China and Kenya Thursday signed six memorandums of understanding and agreements on trade, infrastructure, and other sectors in an event overseen by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

The agreements were signed following bilateral talks between the two leaders.

During a joint press conference, CS Omamo said the agreements are fundamental to the development of Kenya saying that the talks were characterized by a mutual desire to develop both countries.

On the issue of agriculture, Omamo said China had donated  10,000 tonnes of rice to families affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

In order to promote trade and reduce the trade deficit, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a working group that will address tariffs and nontariff barriers between the two countries.

Both sides acknowledged the steady rise in bilateral trade and the huge potential to increase export trade volumes and value through addressing tariffs and non-tariff barriers to addressing the trade deficit that is now in favor of China,” the CS said.

China and Kenya also concluded and signed two protocols to facilitate bilateral trade especially on the issue of export of avocado and aquatic products to China.

“This is an important protocol that will accelerate access to markets of these two products,” Omamo said

