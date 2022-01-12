Cheruiyot dismisses racist slur allegations, insists Mishra must go home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has denied allegations of racial slur against the Indian community saying his remarks at Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Eldoret on January 8 were taken out of context.

Cheruiyot who appeared before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Wednesday said his remarks were targeted at a specific person — Kesses MP Mishra Swarup — and that by saying the Kesses lawmaker “must go home,” he meant the legislator should not be reelected.

“Saying that elected official should go home has its context in the Kenyan meaning. It does not mean that any particular person of any race, religion or anything should be evicted. It simply means that somebody should not be voted back in office and it is a phrase that is used on many occasions by all of us,” Senator Cheruiyot said after being grilled by NCIC for almost four hours.

Senator Cheruiyot had been summoned to appear before the Commission to shed light on his remarks which were deemed to be inflammatory and discriminatory.

The Senator stressed that he has no personal issues with the MP Mishra only that they differ politically.

“We are friends with Mishra and since that Saturday we have spoken more than three times,” he said.

The Commission through its Chairperson Samuel Kobia was on Thursday set to issue a media briefing to update the nation on the measures the Commission would be take to hate mongering politicians.

Meru Senator who had also been summoned to appear before the Commission to shed light over his ‘Madoadoa’ remarks failed to show up.

Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday released on a Sh2 million cash bail after he was arrested for using the Swahili word during Ruto’s rally which translated to stains.

The word widely used in political circles to mobilize supporters of certain political bases to vote for candidates of a particular party or coalition and shun rival parties has in come cases triggered ethnic clashes with minorities in certain areas viewed as ‘madoadoa’. It featured prominently in the 2007-08 Post Election Violence cases at the Hague-based International Criminal Court.

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is expected to submit a report on Linturi to the Director of Public Prosecutions on or before January 14, 2022.

Mutyambai is also required to file a report on remarks targeted at DP Ruto by Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka.