Caretaker committee takes over LSK operations after Havi ouster

Nairobi, Kenya Jan 13- Linda Kiome is the new head of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), replacing Nelson Havi who was ousted through a court process.

Havi was ousted after he failed to convene an Annual General Meeting within twenty-one days as directed by the High Court.

The caretaker committee is now expected to run the affairs of the organization until new officials are elected.

In a judgment made on December 20 last year, Justice Mrima ruled that if this is not done, the LSK Branch Caucus will take over management of LSK’s affairs for the remainder of the Council term.

“Hon. Justice Mrima in the aforementioned made an order that then Council of the Law Society of Kenya shall within 21 days convene and hold its meeting (whether an ordinary or extra-ordinary me either in person and/or virtually) with a view of attending to the affairs of the Law Society of Kenya failure to which the LSK Branch Caucus takes over the management of the affairs of LSK for remainder of the term on the Council. At the expiry of 21-day the Council had not convened,” said the LSK Branch Chairs Caucus in a joint statement read by Kiome.

Kiome will now be deputized by Mathew Nyabena as she takes over the leadership mantle.

Other officials include Justus Mutia (South Eastern Branch), Eric Theuri (Nairobi Branch), Sussy Rautto (West Kenya Branch), Henry Kenei (North Rift Branch), John Ochang’ (Rift Valley Branch) and H. Wilkins Ochoki (South West Branch).

LSK has been embroiled in leadership squabbles which almost crippled the operations of the Council.

On Thursday the caretaker committee met to discuss the governance of the Law Society of Kenya in what they said was accordance with the High Court judgment delivered by Justice Mrima in consolidated Petition No. 22 of 2021, Petition E.260 of 2021 and petition No. E.397 of 2021.

Kiome revealed Thursday that the Branch Chairs Caucus took over the leadership of the law Society of Kenya with effect from January 11 2022.

Kiome said that their main aim is to ensure they have transitioned the society to the next level and the next elected council.

“We appreciate we had a very hard time; members of course are tired and for us we want to unite the society, we want to ensure the at the problems that were there do not continue until we have the new council,” Kiome stated.

She could however not reveal the exact dates when the elections will be held pointing out that there are still deliberating on the matter.

She added that some of the urgent items that formed their agenda included the impeding LSK Elections, Special General Meeting (SGM), and Efficient Service Delivery to Members.

The new LSK chair stated that she is now the spokesperson of the LSK adding that she will exercise the powers of the President of LSK for the remainder of the term of the Council.