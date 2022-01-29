Car dealerships ordered to apply for digital licenses from NTSA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The Government has ordered all motor vehicle and motorcycle dealers operating in the country to apply for fresh licensing by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said in a statement on Friday that the dealers will be required to obtain digital licenses by April 1.

“Those who qualify, will be issued with a digital licensing cards while existing licenses will be revoked at the expiry of the directive,” said Matiangi.

The directive was occasioned by recommendations by an Inter-Agency Team drawn from Transport and Security sectors that had earlier been established to re-validate all motor vehicles dealers, manufacturers, repairers of motor vehicles and tow truck owners.

The CS further ordered the surrender of all red KG number plates to the NTSA by April 1.

The Kenya Garage (KG) usually inscribed in red letters as opposed to the usual black letter against a yellow background will be replaced with KC (Container Freight Stations), KT (Kenya Towing) and green KG plates.

“The Inter-Agency Team has recommended a digital register of all motor vehicle dealership in the country and the replacement of the red Kenya Garage (KG) plates with KC and Kenya Towing (KT) and green KG plates,” Matiangi stated.

Kenya Garage plate is used by garages and car dealers when they want to put a car on the road that has no insurance.

The plate must be accompanied by a ticket with the trip details including validity.

It is also used with some transferable insurance cover.

The CS further pointed out that all X number plates stand nullified.