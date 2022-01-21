Connect with us

Capital News
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has gazetted August 9, 2022, as the date for the general election. /CFM

Kenya

Campaign period to officially start on May 29 as IEBC gazettes election date

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted August 9 as the date for the general election.

In a gazette notice, Chairman Wafula Chebukati also listed the timelines for the various pre-election processes that include submission of party membership lists whose deadlines is April 9, 2022.

Chebukati further pointed out that political parties intending to present a candidate in the Presidential election shall also submit the names of persons contesting in the party primaries, the date and venues of the primaries on the same date being 21 days before the nomination day.

More to follow …

