Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health care worker prepares to inject a patient with a Covid-19 vaccine

World

Boston hospital refuses heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

Published

Boston, USA, Jan 27 – A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who had not been vaccinated for Covid-19, US television media reported Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirmed in a statement to AFP that vaccination against the coronavirus is “required” for organ transplant recipients there.

The patient’s father, David Ferguson, appeared on news channels CNN and ABC to share the family’s story, saying his 31-year-old son has been to the “edge of death” and “pushed to the limit” waiting for a heart transplant.

The patient, who had been in line for the transplant at the Boston hospital, has refused to receive a Covid vaccine.

“It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it,” Ferguson told ABC.

“It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant,” his father said.

The hospital “requires several CDC-recommended vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine,” Brigham and Women’s said the statement.

The hospital also requires “lifestyle behaviors for transplant candidates to create both the best chance for a successful operation and to optimize the patient’s survival after transplantation, given that their immune system is drastically suppressed,” the statement read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University, told CBS: “Post any transplant your immune system is cut off. Covid could kill you.”

“The organs are scarce and they are not going to distribute them to someone who has a poor chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance post-surgery of surviving,” Caplan said.

That is why “patients are not active on the waitlist without” the vaccine, said the hospital, where Ferguson’s son is still being treated.

The father said he respected his son’s choice and planned to get him transferred to another hospital.

“But we are running out of time,” Ferguson said of his son’s condition.

The United States, where only 62 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated — due partly to deep political divisions over the shots — has counted nearly 60 million Covid infections and 872,000 deaths.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya to open more missions abroad, CS Omamo says

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 22-Kenya established three new diplomatic missions during the COVID-19 period, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo...

5 days ago

World

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

Washington (AFP), Jan 22 – The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant...

5 days ago

World

Fury over Hong Kong’s mass cull of hamsters and small pets

Hong Kong (AFP), Jan 19 – Hong Kong’s government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in...

January 19, 2022

Capital Health

Shame of rich countries sending expired vaccines to Africa

There is growing apprehension in many African countries regarding Covid-19 vaccines donated by rich countries. Millions of doses shipped to the continent have short...

January 16, 2022

Capital Health

New AstraZeneca vaccine data supports its use as a booster shot

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial have shown that the AstraZeneca COVID-19...

January 14, 2022

Capital Health

WHO sets up advisory group on COVID 19 vaccine composition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has established a Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) to review and...

January 14, 2022

Capital Health

49,393 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Ministry of Health says 49, 393 people have received their COVID-19 booster shots in the past week. The...

January 8, 2022

Top stories

China is not trapping Africa in debt: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

MOMBASA, Kenya Jan 7 – China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday rejected suggestions that Beijing was luring African countries into debt traps by...

January 7, 2022