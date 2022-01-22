Blow to Mudavadi as Savula ditches ANC for DAP-Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has received a blow after Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula defected to join the Wafula Wamunyinyi led Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K).

Savula made the announcement on Saturday at DAP-K party headquarters, a move that cements his pledge to support the Azimio la Umoja movement led by Orange Democratic (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga.

“Today I held a meeting with the family and the people of Lugari from morning to noon and they endorsed my wishes,” he stated.

Savula said he will be vying for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on a DAP-K party ticket where he was also appointed as the deputy party leader.

“I will be contesting for the seat of governor in Kakamega under the DAP-K which is under Azimio. These facts are informed by the idea that the activities that are going on in ANC forwards a formation that leans towards Deputy President William Ruto,” he stated during the press conference.

Last year December, Savula stated: Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing called OKA from today. I have left that nonsense).

This was his declaration at the Bukhungu II Convention in Western Kenya when he declared support for Odinga’s quest for the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja initiative.

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

The Lugari legislator had said he would ensure that ANC party boss Musalia Mudavadi joins Azimio La Umoja to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

He said Mudavadi stands a better chance of taking the leadership of the country from Raila if he supports the ODM boss in this year’s polls.

“It was my wish that Mudavadi and Odinga join hands so that the Luyha community can be in the next government, we have suffered a lot. We have been in opposition for five years,” Savula stated.

In the next two weeks, the legislator said he will engage in a rigorous campaign to water down ANC’s influence and instead popularize DAP-K.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa welcomed Savula and termed DAP-K as the fastest growing party in the country.

“Unlike Mudavadi, Savula is a decisive leader and brings a lot of strength in this new party. With us we have a striker and in this transfer period of two months we will have the best players in the August 9th match,” he said.

Wamunyinyi termed Savula as a valuable addition to the political party that will help entrench it in the Western region and the country as a whole.

“We affirm our support for Azimio la Umoja and we will pursue a peaceful nation across the country,” Wamunyinyi stated.