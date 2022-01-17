Big win for Raila as Kivutha Kibwana vows to campaign for him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17-Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has officially ditched his presidential ambitions in favour of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s bid under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Kibwana stated that he arrived at his decision to drop his bid in support of Odinga after consultation with his supporters.

“As a majority of the governors in the country, we have agreed in unison to support the 5th who is Raila Odinga in the 2022 statehouse race. I consulted my people in Makueni on Thursday where we had a meeting with the entire leadership and they told me to support Azimio la Umoja,” said Kibwana.

The Makueni county boss was speaking in Naivasha where at least thirty Governors endorsed Raila’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will protect devolution as provided for under the Constitution if elected.

Kibwana chided that he still has time in the future to seek his presidential ambitions and that this is the opportune time for Odinga to ascend to the top seat in government.

“They told me I still have age on my side and in at some future point, I will resume my presidential candidature. I will support Azimio la Umoja through Muungano party. Am happy that the next president will take the country forward,” the Makueni Governor boss stated.

All three Ukambani region governors have thrown their support to Odinga’s presidency throwing into a disarray plan by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka quest to solidify the Ukambani vote.

A report by a technical team of the One Kenya Alliance pointed out Musyoka as the favourable presidential candidate for the political alliance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The recent push and pull by the Ukambani governors to take control of the vote-rich region is making Musyoka’s bid more untenable.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana(Makueni) and Charity Ngilu(Kitui) have tried to take over the region from Musyoka who they accuse of dictatorship and poor development despite his many years in top government positions.