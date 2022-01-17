Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila Odinga. /FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Big win for Raila as Kivutha Kibwana vows to campaign for him

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17-Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has officially ditched his presidential ambitions in favour of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s bid under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Kibwana stated that he arrived at his decision to drop his bid in support of Odinga after consultation with his supporters.

“As a majority of the governors in the country, we have agreed in unison to support the 5th who is Raila Odinga in the 2022 statehouse race. I consulted my people in Makueni on Thursday where we had a meeting with the entire leadership and they told me to support Azimio la Umoja,” said Kibwana.

The Makueni county boss was speaking in Naivasha where at least thirty Governors endorsed Raila’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will protect devolution as provided for under the Constitution if elected.

Kibwana chided that he still has time in the future to seek his presidential ambitions and that this is the opportune time for Odinga to ascend to the top seat in government.

“They told me I still have age on my side and in at some future point, I will resume my presidential candidature. I will support Azimio la Umoja through Muungano party. Am happy that the next president will take the country forward,” the Makueni Governor boss stated.

All three Ukambani region governors have thrown their support to Odinga’s presidency throwing into a disarray plan by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka quest to solidify the Ukambani vote.

A report by a technical team of the One Kenya Alliance pointed out Musyoka as the favourable presidential candidate for the political alliance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The recent push and pull by the Ukambani governors to take control of the vote-rich region is making Musyoka’s bid more untenable.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana(Makueni) and Charity Ngilu(Kitui) have tried to take over the region from Musyoka who they accuse of dictatorship and poor development despite his many years in top government positions.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURE STORY: Atwoli hosts Raila, Murathe and Team Azimio for lunch

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Kajiado home on Sunday. Also present was Jubilee’s David Murathe, Suna East...

19 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Final mass voter registration kicks off Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID positivity slows to 7.8pc in Kenya as 310 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Kenya recorded 310 new Coronavirus cases Sunday from a sample size of 3, 961 tested within 24 hours. Health...

22 hours ago

Top stories

23-year-old artist Ann Catherine Njuhi wins Sh1mn in KBL logo design competition

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 –  A young female artist from Nairobi has emerged as the winner of the competition by Kenya Breweries Limited to...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo walks tight rope in Ukambani politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a worried man. Worried because of the political divisions in his...

2 days ago

County News

DPP Haji orders probe into Lamu Facebook Account over hate speech

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 14- The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to commence...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

“Heri mama wa kiosk kuliko Raila,” Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Deputy President William Ruto now says Kenya is better off being led by a shop keeper than his main...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why DCI probe on ‘Madoadoa’ threat was timely in 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – When Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti announced in November 2020 that he had opened investigations into threats on...

3 days ago