Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
China will hold the Games in a strict "closed-loop" bubble as part of its zero-Covid strategy

World

Beijing reports highest Covid cases since June 2020 as Olympics loom

Published

Beijing , Jan 30 – Beijing recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases for a year and a half on Sunday, as the Chinese capital gears up to host the Winter Olympics in five days.

China will hold the Games in a strict “closed-loop” bubble as part of its zero-Covid strategy of targeted lockdowns, border restrictions and lengthy quarantines.

The approach has helped the world’s second-largest economy keep new infections far lower than many other countries, but it is battling local outbreaks in several cities as well as in the Olympic bubble.

The upcoming Lunar New Year — China’s biggest national holiday — presents a further challenge as millions of people return to their hometowns and mingle with family and friends.

Beijing’s tally of 20 new cases on Sunday was the city’s highest since June 2020, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

City authorities have locked down some housing compounds, while officials in Fengtai district — where most of Sunday’s infections were detected — have begun testing around 2 million people for the virus.

The Olympics bubble separates everyone involved in the Games from the wider Chinese population to curb the risk of infections leaking out.

The estimated 60,000 people inside the bubble are subject to daily testing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday, organisers reported 34 new cases related to the Games, bringing the total to more than 200 since the bubble was sealed on January 4.

The new infections include 16 people who are either athletes or team officials, who tested positive either on arrival at the airport or inside the closed loop.

The NHC said Sunday there were 54 new local cases nationwide, as the wealthy eastern city of Hangzhou and the city of Suifenhe in northeastern Heilongjiang province emerged as potential hotspots.

Chinese authorities locked down an area neighbouring Beijing this week following a handful of reported cases, appearing not to publicly announce restrictions that have confined around 1.2 million people in Xiong’an New Area to their homes.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Despite Covid, it’s home or bust for China holiday travellers

Shanghai, Jan 28 – The pandemic prevented Shanghai schoolteacher Chen Hainan from returning to her hometown to reunite with family for the past two...

1 hour ago

Special Report

‘Felt like a bullet’: Bhutan PM mourns rare Covid death

New Delhi,  Jan 30 – Bhutan’s success in avoiding coronavirus is almost unrivalled but a rare patient death — just the kingdom’s fourth —...

2 hours ago

World

Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown tribute

Hong Kong, Jan 29 – Hong Kong’s oldest university covered up one of the last public tributes to the deadly 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown...

24 hours ago

World

Australia flies medical team to Covid-hit Solomons

Honiara, Jan 29 – Australia flew a small team of emergency medical specialists to Honiara on Saturday after the Solomon Islands requested help in...

24 hours ago

World

China hails WTO green light on US import duties

BEIJING, China, Jan 26 – China on Thursday hailed a WTO decision allowing it to slap duties on $645 million worth of US imports...

3 days ago

World

China warns US over ‘interfering’ in Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China, Jan 27 – China warned the United States to “stop interfering” in the Winter Olympics on Thursday, a week before the controversy-hit...

3 days ago

World

Boston hospital refuses heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

Boston, USA, Jan 27 – A hospital in Boston refused to perform a heart transplant on a patient who had not been vaccinated for...

3 days ago

World

IOC to meet Peng Shuai during Beijing Olympics

Beijing (AFP), Jan 27 – The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it has spoken with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai again and...

3 days ago