Barber who etches human-face insignia on clients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 26 – Mosse Mchau, famously known as ‘Msanii the Barber’ is famous for his art while tending to clients.

He told Capital FM News that he specializes in etching various images including human-face insignias on his customers.

Msanii cited an example of a sketch of ODM leader Raila Odinga which he stated took him five hours to complete.

He started off as a cleaner in a barber shop in Nyali suburbs of Mombasa in the year 2009 where he was being paid about Sh3, 500 per month as a subordinate staff.

“I started off as the most junior staff in that barber shop, but I must say I developed interest in shaving from that place. I decided to hone my skills through online research and later through YouTube,” he narrated.

The 30-year-old father of one, says a year later he had developed interest in shaving people and decided to learn the art.

After becoming an expert in this field, Msanii would later shift to other renowned barber shops within Mombasa, where he was employed as among the expert barbers.

Before 2020, Msanii had worked at a certain barber shop within Mombasa for five years and when Covid-19 struck the country their daily source of bread was disrupted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There was a directive that all barber shops and saloons should be closed in Mombasa. We stayed without employment for about three months,” he stated.

However, due to his connection to clients, he would be called at home to attend to clients.

“In a good day, I would attend to about five clients. I therefore said I should now start up my own barber shop. I teamed up with my friend, who is an expert in making women’s nails and we started this new shop,” explained Msanii.

He explained that in 2020 when COVID-19 was at its peak, he was idle at home and decided to sketch the shape of Coronavirus on a piece of paper.

He later decided to sketch that shape on a friend’s head.

“It was a good way to campaign against Covid-19. I took the photo and poste it on my social media handles, and it went viral,” he said.

Later, he would sketch yet a face of a person wearing a facemask on another person’s head, through a haircut. It also got good reactions.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, Msanii the Barber took up the challenge and drew the face of George Floyd on a client’s head.

“My art is inspired by current affairs and what could be trending at that moment. I also draw my inspiration from renowned barbers in the United States, who mastered this art,” he said.

After the sudden death of Ken Walibora through a road accident last year, Msanii the Barber took up the challenge and drew his face on a client’s head.

“It was a way of paying my tribute to a person I have read his books,” he explained.

He stated that he has a passion for art and tries to synchronize the talent and shaving.

Msanii now wants to nurture young talent and so far five young men have passed through his able hand and he is looking at opening an academy that will focus on the trade.