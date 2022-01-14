Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said such treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, should be covered by state insurance © POOL/AFP / Chung Sung-Jun

World

Bald ambitions: South Korea politician pledges funding for hair loss

Published

Seoul, South Korea, Jan 14 – People with hair loss in South Korea should have their treatments covered by the state to prevent “discrimination”, the ruling party’s presidential candidate pledged Friday, in what critics called a bald bid to pull ahead in neck-and-neck polls.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung said he will expand government health insurance to cover treatments, potentially including expensive hair transplants, if he wins in the March presidential election.

“I will expand universal health insurance to hair loss treatment drugs… and will also consider covering hair transplant for serious cases of hair loss,” he said in a Facebook post that garnered hundreds of likes in minutes.

Lee, a human rights lawyer turned politician, said people with hair loss issues face “daily discriminatory encounters… across age and gender groups.”

In a short, tongue-in-cheek video posted online Friday, Lee, who does not appear to have hair loss issues, is seen sweeping a hand over his neat black mane while promising to keep hair on every voter’s head.

Many Koreans are using ineffective and potentially harmful over-the-counter remedies because expensive “cosmetic” hair loss treatments are currently excluded from insurance coverage, Lee said, explaining his new campaign pledge.

The issue affects up to one in five South Koreans, his campaign said, without giving details on how much they expected fulfilling the promise to cost the state.

The offer — which was first mooted last week — has prompted widespread public debate, with many voters coming out in favour.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Hair loss is a disease. I fully endorse his pledge,” one supporter wrote on Daum, the country’s second-largest online portal.

But some critics have decried the “populist” move as a potential drain on the health service.

“Should we cover Viagra prescriptions as well? It’s not your money after all,” a critic wrote on Daum.

Lee is one of the two frontrunners in South Korea’s presidential election.

He is locked in a tight race with opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, with the polling gap between the candidates often falling within the margin of error.

Incumbent President Moon Jae-in is legally barred from seeking a second term and is scheduled to step down in May.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Unidentified person enters North Korea from South in rare border breach: Seoul

-He crossed the military Demarcation Line into the North -He entered North Korea on New Year's Day. -The person was detected by surveillance equipment...

January 2, 2022

World

Pictures worth a thousand weapons? Kim Jong Un’s image politics

Seoul, South Korea, Dec 16 – From the youthful party functionary to the leader riding a horse through mountain snows, North Korea has sought...

December 16, 2021

World

Former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo dies

Seoul, South Korea, Oct 26 – Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo, who was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at a...

October 26, 2021

World

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

Seoul (AFP), Oct 20 – South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into...

October 21, 2021

KOREA

North Korea rebukes ‘double-dealing’ US after missile launch

Seoul, South Korea, Sep 17 – Pyongyang accused the United States of “double-dealing” on Friday and held Washington’s duplicity responsible for stalled nuclear talks,...

September 17, 2021