Capital News
Mudavadi who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Nakuru for a joint campaign together with FORD Kenya's Moses Wetangula said Odinga's presidential ambitions will flop/Musalia Mudavadi Press

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio will stall like other Jubilee projects: Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession plan labeling Raila Odinga, his apparent presidential candidate of choice, as a “stalled project just like many other stalled government projects.”

Mudavadi who accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to Nakuru for a joint campaign together with FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula said Odinga’s presidential ambitions will flop because voters will reject any attempt to coerce them into electing a leader preferred by a few individuals.

The ANC leader also fired back at President Kenyatta over his remarks during a State House meeting with a section of western region leaders on Tuesday

President Kenyatta reportedly said he was disappointed with Mudavadi over his decision to work with Ruto ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

“I want to tell my friend President Uhuru Kenyatta that you have a right to be disappointed, but Kenyans are even more disappointed,” Mudavadi said at Eldama Ravine.

“Kenyans are hungry, have a big tax burden and overcharged. They are jobless and hustling, they are disappointed, Tusidanganyane (let us not lie to one another),” he told a roadside gathering on the way to a joint rally with Ruto and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula in Nakuru.

The ANC leader sent shockwaves across the political landscape on Sunday after announcing a partnership with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi said Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja alliance, which President Kenyatta is rooting for, was not an option.

“The ANC stand, which I am privileged to pronounce is that the specter called Azimio is not an option, when it comes to partnerships,” he stated.

In a thinly veiled reference, Mudavani described Odinga and his allies in Azimio as people who could not be trusted adding that those who choose to trust them do so at their own risk.

