‘Azimio’ Bill public hearings set for Tuesday, Wednesday next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Public hearings on the contentious Political Parties (Amendment) Bill are slated to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human committee Chairman Okongo Omogeni further stated that they expect to table their recommendations on January 25.

The Bill will then proceed to its second reading where members will have the opportunity to debate it.

“We have already set aside two days for the members of the public to appear before my Committee after which we shall retreat to sieve through all the submissions made to our Committee and then we will make our report,” he said.

The Nyamira Senator listed Independent Elections and Boundaries committee, Judiciary committee on Elections, Political Parties Liaison committee, Registrar of Political Parties, Law Society of Kenya, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, International Commission of Jurists-Kenya among key stakeholders invited to make their submissions at the hearings which will be held at the Senate Chambers.

The Senate is required to pass the Bill without any amendment to avoid any delays for its implementation as envisioned by its proponents.

Any amendment to the Bill by the Senate will result in the formation of a mediation committee composed of members from the bicameral House which in turn would pose another dilemma for President Kenyatta and Odinga who are keen to have the Bill passed to clear the way for a coalition political party.