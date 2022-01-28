Atwoli meets with Mudavadi allies in Kajiado

Popular
Fifth Estate
The excitement on the political front is palpable, especially after the ‘earthquake’ that blew off OKA and left Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka shell...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan – Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi are set to hold their maiden rally in...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ has jolted the political scene with a possible disruption of the August election matrix, but there...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Is the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) dead or headed for a fallout is the puzzle in the political scene...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Amani National Congress Movement leader Musalia Mudavadi has dashed hopes of ever teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement Leader...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6-That National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is a man out to bolster his presidential ambitions in the 2022 State House or...
-Raila is keen vie for the presidency under Azimio La Umoja coalition. -OKA Principals Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Moi and Wetangula also want to field a...
-OKA insists it is intact and will name a presidential candidate this month. -Wetangula too denies he is not in talks with UDA. -Gideon...