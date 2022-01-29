Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli disowns his wife, surrenders her to Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Long-serving trade union leader Francis Atwoli has his estranged wife Roselinda Simiyu after she joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, a staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, dismissed Simiyu’s defection to UDA during a rally in Bungoma on Friday as inconsequential.

“Roselinda was surrendered to William Ruto in 2007 in his Eldoret town house. She is no longer on the list of my relatives. Ruto can now add her, FREE OF CHARGE,” the trade unionist tweeted.

Atwoli who supports the Azimio la Umoja Movement led by Odinga insisted “Western Kenya is in Azimio.”

Atwoli disowns woman who introduced herself as his wife at Ruto rally

His comments come against the backdrop of a decision by Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to join hands with Ruto.

Mudavadi and Wetangula, both of whom hail from the western region, announced that their respective parties — ANC and FORD Kenya — will work with Ruto after ruling out an alliance with the ODM-led Azimio Movement.

Mudavadi made the surprise announcing during his party’s National Delegates Convention at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday prompting criticism from his former allies in the One Kenya Alliance and Atwoli-leaning leaders from the region.

