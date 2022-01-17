At least 30 governors throw weight behind Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – At least thirty Governors have endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will protect devolution as provided for under the Constitution.

Speaking after meeting the ODM Leader in Naivasha on Monday, the county chiefs led by Council of Governors (COG) Chairman Martin Wambora and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said they decided to support Odinga due to his role in championing the devolution agenda.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi said the county chiefs have resolved to go out of their way to ensure Odinga is elected as the fifth President in the August 9 poll.

Odinga on his part welcomed the endorsement and added that working together with governors will improve service delivery to citizens as well as improve access to social amenities such as roads and supply water.

More to follow …