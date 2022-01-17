Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The governors said they decided to support Odinga due to his role in championing the devolution agenda. /CFM

Kenya

At least 30 governors throw weight behind Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – At least thirty Governors have endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will protect devolution as provided for under the Constitution.

Speaking after meeting the ODM Leader in Naivasha on Monday, the county chiefs led by Council of Governors (COG) Chairman Martin Wambora and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said they decided to support Odinga due to his role in championing the devolution agenda.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi said the county chiefs have resolved to go out of their way to ensure Odinga is elected as the fifth President in the August 9 poll.

Odinga on his part welcomed the endorsement and added that working together with governors will improve service delivery to citizens as well as improve access to social amenities such as roads and supply water.

More to follow …

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

I will go where my President points me, Natembeya says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says the party he will use to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURE STORY: Atwoli hosts Raila, Murathe and Team Azimio for lunch

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hosted ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Kajiado home on Sunday. Also present was Jubilee’s David Murathe, Suna East...

18 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Final mass voter registration kicks off Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to roll out the second phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter...

19 hours ago

Kenya

“You will have financial security!” Raila’s pledge to single mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – A campaign pledge by Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that his government will take care of teenage and...

1 day ago

Kenya

DP Ruto to hold mega rally in Babu Owino’s turf

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday set to hold a mega rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi’s...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA’s grand plan to protect its votes in August election

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has rolled out plans to strengthen its Grassroot Coordination team through the addition of...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo walks tight rope in Ukambani politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is a worried man. Worried because of the political divisions in his...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila assures will deliver Sh6,000 monthly cash stipend if elected President

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga says if elected President in the August 9, 2022 General Election he will keep his...

3 days ago