Potatoes being packaged. /Twitter.

Anger as KFC substitutes Ugali for chips after running out of potatoes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 -Kenyans on Tuesday expressed their disappointment after Fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced it had run out of imported potatoes and substituted chips with alternatives such as ugali in its menu.

In its outlets and online, the food chain had issued a notice advising customers to choose the substitutes such as ugali, coleslaw, snack buns, cobs, extra chicken.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya’ll loved our chips a little too much, and we’ve run out,” KFC tweeted.

“Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku.”

Reports indicate that KFC imports its potatoes from Egypt, the Netherlands, South Africa among others.

Kenyans online have nonetheless, not handled the issue lightly  with majority faulting the multinational for abandoning local farmers who produce potatoes.

Under a hashtag, BoycottKFC, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are lobbying others to abandon the services.

 

The plight of potato farmers has also been brought to light with several Kenyans highlighting that many suffer post harvest losses due to lack of adequate market.

