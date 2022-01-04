Anger as KFC substitutes Ugali for chips after running out of potatoes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 -Kenyans on Tuesday expressed their disappointment after Fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) announced it had run out of imported potatoes and substituted chips with alternatives such as ugali in its menu.

In its outlets and online, the food chain had issued a notice advising customers to choose the substitutes such as ugali, coleslaw, snack buns, cobs, extra chicken.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December. Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya’ll loved our chips a little too much, and we’ve run out,” KFC tweeted.

“Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku.”

Fam it was truly a Furaha December. 🥳 Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya'll loved our chips a little too much, and we've run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku. pic.twitter.com/ylvnqxtPD0 — KFC Kenya (@KFCinKenya) January 3, 2022

Reports indicate that KFC imports its potatoes from Egypt, the Netherlands, South Africa among others.

Kenyans online have nonetheless, not handled the issue lightly with majority faulting the multinational for abandoning local farmers who produce potatoes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under a hashtag, BoycottKFC, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are lobbying others to abandon the services.

Mimi niko team #BoycottKFC sana. If KFC will not buy potatoes from local farmers in Nyandarua and other parts of the country , they should exist the Kenyan market!! pic.twitter.com/AV8rf8Xevx — It's JN Shine™ (@JohnNgeru) January 4, 2022

KFC are Importing potatoes 🥔 to make fries 🍟 here in Kenya, as if we don't have farmers who can supply them with potatoes. On this one, I completely disagree with KFC. Support the local business.#BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/d2PbKSu2tD — Road Alerts 🇰🇪 (@RoadAlertsKE) January 4, 2022

The plight of potato farmers has also been brought to light with several Kenyans highlighting that many suffer post harvest losses due to lack of adequate market.

They use all manner of excuses. Our farmers are reduced to this. We are not brave enough to say it: This is RACISM. By scamming us that we can't produce what they are feeding us, and us like fools we swallow the scam just like how we swallow their imported potatoes #BoycottKFC. pic.twitter.com/AdMNbSccWV — Ustad, Sheikh Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) January 4, 2022 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.