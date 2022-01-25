Connect with us

Matuga Member of Parliament Kassim Tandaza said that they will stand behind the ANC party leader adding that they will hit the ground running and take their agenda to the electorates across the country/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ANC-allied lawmakers vow to support Mudavadi’s alliance with Ruto

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — A section of Members of Parliament have vowed to rally behind the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi after he teamed up with Deputy president William Ruto.

The leaders spoke Tuesday during the first meeting with Mudavadi which came two days after he launched his 2022 presidential bid during the National Delegates Conference at Bomas.

The MPs deliberated on a number of issues arising from Sunday’s event and discussed the way forward ahead of August 9 polls.

Matuga Member of Parliament Kassim Tandaza said that they will stand behind the ANC party leader adding that they will hit the ground running and take their agenda to the electorates across the country.

“We have already commenced the strategies on how we will take our campaigns to Wananchi because they are the ones who will decide whether to vote for Mudavadi not anyone else,” he said.

Tandaza stated that they will begin the exercise starting Wednesday where they will hold a joint rally with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nakuru, before proceeding to Bungoma on Friday and Kirinyaga on Saturday.

“Those who were complaining that our party leader is nowhere to be found, this is the time to be seen. Since he (Mudavadi) began the process on Sunday and what he said during the NDC on Sunday about the country is the message that we will be taking to the electorates at the grassroots,” he added.

He called on the electorates to vote in Mudavadi pointing out that he is the only one who will save them from the current challenges ailing the country.

Omboko Milemba, Emuhaya MP, reiterated to their supporters that Mudavadi will be going for presidency seat and nothing else.

He pointed out that “many silent voices are of the opinion that Mudavadi is the best choice to lead the country,”

“As we form these collisions, we are making friends who will assist us to actually make Musalia Mudavadi the president of this particular country,” he stated.

Other legislators who graced the event include Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale) Alfred Agoi(Sabatia) Ernest Kagesi(Vihiga) and Malulu Injendi ( Malava).

Vihiga women Representative Beatrice Adagala, Nominated Senator Petronilah Were – Nominated Senator and and ANC Deputy Party Leader Abdi Yare was also present.

Mudavadi’s pact with Ruto has irked some political quarters including some of his former allies who opposed the move.

On Saturday, a section of Western Kenya Members of Parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement, Jubilee and the Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP-K) told off the ANC party leader over his alliance with Ruto pointing out that the move was not an option for economic development.

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) also severed ties with Mudavadi following the move.

In a statement, OKA’s spokesperson Frederick Okango stated that they cannot be friends with Ruto and it was time to move to “higher ground”.

“Unfortunately we have to part ways since some of his friends are not our friends and we are unsafe with them. It is time to move forward , it is time to end the nasty political games,” KANU, a member party of the alliance, said in a statement backed by Wiper Party.

