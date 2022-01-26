Connect with us

Kuria said Wednesday that the ODM-led coalition will not prevail/FILE - Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

A bad idea, by the wrong people, for the wrong reasons: Kuria’s verdict on Azimio

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Party Leader Moses Kuria has termed the Azimio La Umoja Movement, which was launched by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on December 10, as a bad idea fronted by the wrong people for all the wrong reasons.

Kuria said Wednesday that the ODM-led coalition will not prevail.

“Azimio is a bad idea, fronted by the wrong people, for all the wrong reasons. Its fate is Jehanum and Judgement Day is here,” Kuria said in a social media post.

His comments come at a time when different political parties and leaders are stepping up their campaigns ahead of the August 9 General Election which will mark the end of the 10-year-rule of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Several politicians have expressed their support for the Azimio alliance, while others have poked holes on it claiming that the idea was fronted by selfish individuals who do not have the interests of the common citizen at heart.

On December 11, 2021, Deputy President William Ruto rubbished the calls for unity by the Azimio brigade terming leaders coalescing around the new political movement as hypocritical.

Ruto who spoke a day after the launch of Azimio, pointed out that the pronouncements by Odinga’s allies do not reflect what they practice singling out what he termed as concerted efforts to form ethnic-based regional parties.

The Deputy President pointed out that the cropping of new political parties in different parts of the country ahead of the 2022 elections is a clear indication that his political opponents are up to no good.

Ruto has since partnered with Odinga’s former allies — ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula — in what is set to be an alliance to rival Azimio.

The Ruto-led team held its first joint rally in Nakuru on Tuesday setting the stage for nationwide tours following Mudavadi’s announcement on Sunday that “Azimio is not an option” for the ANC party.

Wetangula endorsed Mudavadi’s move which angered ANC partners in the One Kenya Alliance. Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi  walked out of ANC’s National Delegates Congress on Sunday in protest.

Responding to the move by Musyoka and Moi, Mudavadi said he was surprised the two wanted to dictate to him who to associate with yet he respected their choices in the past.

“When they invited Raila to their NDCs I did not challenge them. Why then were they protesting over my decision to have Ruto attend my NDC?” he posed.

Comments
