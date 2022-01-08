8 dead in Webuye accident after matatu rammed into stationary lorry

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Eight people have died during a road accident on the Webuye-Eldoret road.
According to police, the accident occurred on Sunday morning when a matatu rammed into a stationary lorry at Musembe area.
Police and witnesses said all the eight occupants in the matatu perished, when the truck metals ripped off the matatu’s roof, beheading all of them.
The matatu was heading to Webuye, police said.
“We have lost all the eight people who were in the matatu,” said Western Regional Police Commander Perris Kimani.
Bodies of the deceased were taken to the Webuye Sub-County hospital.