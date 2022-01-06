6 People killed in Mandera IED attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Six people were on Monday killed along the Arabia-Mandera Road as the vehicle they were travelling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, seven others were injured in the incident which occurred at about 7.30am believed to have been orchestrated by Al Shabaab militia.

Shioso stated that a number of passengers from the 14-seater vehicle which was overloaded are still unaccounted for.

“it is true, the vehicle was quite over loaded and six people were confirmed dead, seven were injured in the incident which occured early this morning,” Shioso told Capital FM on Phone.

This is the latest incident in the region and comes after a terror warning issued by various western governments including France, USA and the Dutch lapsed.

“Fortunately, some of our GSU officers who were in patrol were nearby and they managed to chase off the culprits who were hiding in nearby bushes,” he explained.

The foreign governments had warned that attacks would happen over the weekend but Kenya denied any knowledge saying they had ramped up operations to tame any such plans.

Al-shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left many civilians and security officials dead and wounded.