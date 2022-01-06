Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

6 people killed in Lamu Al Shabaab attack, houses torched

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – At least 6 people have been killed and houses torched in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in Widhu Majembeni area of Lamu, police say.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia says the attack occurred on Monday morning but did not provide further details but a police officer in the region says one of the victims was shot dead, another hacked while the four others were burnt in their houses.

The area has gone for several months without an attack after recording several such attacks last year.

“We had a very bad attack this morning where one person was shot dead, another hacked and others burnt,” the officer told Capital FM News.

Developing story…..

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

-Ruto says the wheelbarrow is UDA's party symbol. -Dismisses talk of Deep State or system. -He is confident of beating Raila in August elections...

1 hour ago

Africa

Wang Yi: No one is in a position to lecture others on democracy

-China will never seek hegemony in the world as Western countries did, nor it is interested in changing, replacing or threatening anyone. -Wang also...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Leaders united in mourning Njonjo, the Duke of Kabeteshire who died aged 101

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Leaders are united in mourning Sir Charles Njonjo, the Duke of Kabeteshire who died on Sunday morning aged 101....

20 hours ago

Kenya

Man dies after a ‘good time’ with girlfriend at a lodging in Kawangware

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – A man died on Wednesday after booking a hotel room with his girlfriend in Nairobi’s Kawangware area. According to...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Charles Njonjo dies aged 101

-Njonjo died in his sleep in Muthaiga residence in Nairobi. -He was cremated 3 hours later in line with his will. -Sir Charles Njonjo...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Itumbi discharged from hospital to recover from home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Dennis Itumbi, the controversial social media guru has been discharged from hospital following an assault during an abduction last...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya administers over 11,000 booster doses for COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – The Ministry of Health says 11,144 people have so far received their COVOD booster doses launched on New Year....

2 days ago

Kenya

Kenyans optimistic of a better 2022 amid COVID restrictions and August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Kenyans ushered in the New Year 2022 with hope and anxiety, with many remaining optimistic for a better year...

2 days ago