6 people killed in Lamu Al Shabaab attack, houses torched

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – At least 6 people have been killed and houses torched in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in Widhu Majembeni area of Lamu, police say.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia says the attack occurred on Monday morning but did not provide further details but a police officer in the region says one of the victims was shot dead, another hacked while the four others were burnt in their houses.

The area has gone for several months without an attack after recording several such attacks last year.

“We had a very bad attack this morning where one person was shot dead, another hacked and others burnt,” the officer told Capital FM News.

Developing story…..