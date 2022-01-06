590 GSU officers assigned general duties, elite armament recalled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Some 590 senior police officers have been redeployed as general duty officers to various police stations in new changes announced by the National Police Service.

The officers drawn from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) were assigned general duties in a move the Police Service said was aimed at enhancing security across the country eight months to the General Election.

According to a memo seen by Capital News dated January 4, the officers affected include Senior Sergeants, Sergeant Corporals and Constables.

The officers were instructed “to return all equipment relevant to the General Service Unit to the unit quarter stores”.

The deployments were to take effect on January 12, 2022.