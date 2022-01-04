57 arrested with fake KDF recruitment documents

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – 57 people have been arrested after they were found in possession of fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment letters.

The military says a preliminary investigation indicates that the individuals had fallen victim to conmen masquerading as KDF personnel.

The arrest of the 57 comes after a two-week rigorous verification exercise of all the new recruits before they were handed over to the Recruitment Training School ahead of the six-month training.

“During the document verification exercise, 57 recruits with counterfeit calling letters were apprehended and handed over to the National Police Service for due process. KDF continues to warn the general public against falling prey to recruitment scams through fraudsters masquerading as KDF personnel,” KDF said in a statement.

The recruits comprise General Duty officers and Tradesmen/women, all drawn from the 47 counties of Kenya.

The military launched a recruitment drive in October 2021 all through to November and released the names of qualified recruits at the beginning of December.