Kenya started administering a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from January 1, 2022.

49,393 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Ministry of Health says 49, 393 people have received their COVID-19 booster shots in the past week.

The booster shot for people who received the first six months ago is being administered in public and private health facilities and other designated facilities since January 1.

By January 7, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 10.5 million people had been vaccinated in the country.

“Of these, 6,030,173 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4, 468, 661,” Kagwe said.

A total of 24,010 minors who are aged 15-18 years have also been vaccinated.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.7%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.4%,” Kagwe added.

Kenya is targeting to vaccinate over 27 million Kenyans by the end of the year.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate had also slowed to 19.2 percent on Saturday after 1, 667 people tested positive for the virus raising the country’s caseload to 310, 797.

2, 523 patients have also recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 264, 656.

Kenya’s total virus-related fatalities stood at 5, 437.

“12 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while the other 11 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one week,” Kagwe said.

