4 Police officers, bar owner who tortured man to death in 2019 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Four Police Officers in Kakamega and a bar owner have been arrested following the findings of an inquest that revealed that they tortured a man to death in 2019.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the five were arrested following a court order by Kakamega Principal Magistrate, Eric Malesi.

The inquest report showed that they had responded to a distress call at the bar occasioned by the victim who had become rowdy and was causing a disturbance.

The report quoted one of the police officers saying that the man resisted arrest forcing him and his colleague on the beat, to call for reinforcement from the police station.

“A police vehicle came, and the suspect agreed to board the vehicle, only for him to jump out of the van on the way to the police station,” he recounted.

However, the officers’ statement was found to be contradictory and not consistent with the autopsy report from the government pathologist.

“The pathologist who looked at the cause of Mulanda’s death concluded that the multiple internal injuries he suffered on the head were not consistent with motion trauma as the officers in question testified,” stated Principal Magistrate Malesi.

The principal magistrate concluded that “there were little chances that the multiple internal head injuries suffered by the deceased and a burst testicle were caused by jumping from the police vehicle as alleged by the officers.”

While making his ruling following the inquest, the magistrate called out the officers for their brutality and inhuman behavior.

He ordered the five to be booked at Kakamega Police Station and they will be arraigned in court next week.