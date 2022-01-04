4 aspirants in Kisumu unite to topple Nyong’o

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 31 – Four contenders for the Kisumu County Gubernatorial seat in the August general elections have vowed to front one candidate to face the incumbent Prof. Anyang Nyong’o.

Former Governor Jack Ranguma, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Kisumu Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for East Africa Community (EAC) Ken Obura have resolved to name one candidate in a fortnight.

Emerging from a meeting at a Kisumu hotel on Monday, the quadruple say they have agreed on a candidate amongst themselves.

“The candidate is amongst us, and we will name him in the next two weeks,” said Oloo.

Oloo who read the statement stated that their unity will deliver a Governor who has ears for the people while accusing Nyong’o of running the county without any consultations with the people.

The team dismissed assertions that Nyong’o is the preferred candidate for ODM in the nominations.

Oloo says the belief is causing voter registration apathy in the last enhanced voter registration by IEBC.

“We want to tell our people that there will be nominations for all seats, and nobody should hoodwink you that there is a line up,” said Oloo.

Governor Nyong’o is serving his first term after defeating Ranguma in the 2017 general elections. He is going to defend his seat in the ODM party.

Oloo pointed out that the main agenda is to “mobilize the populace who have turned 18 years and are ripe for Identity Cards to register and in turn get voters cards.”

Senator Outa reiterated that the unity amongst them is tight and unbreakable.

“They thought we will run divided, they must prepare for a formidable team that is going to produce one candidate,” he said.

Outa said that they have many options should they be shortchanged in the ODM nominations noting that the ultimate goal is to dislodge Nyong’o from the seat through the ballot.

Former Governor Ranguma on his side stated that it is not a must that he becomes the Governor again but is working closely with the team for a better Kisumu.

“I worked very well when I was the Governor and I allowed people to fend for themselves, I did not throw out anybody from their places of doing business,” he said.

While Obura gave hope to traders and residents of Kisumu of an open-door policy for the county government.

Obura says demolitions were done without giving any alternative to the affected traders.

He says most tenants were thrown out from Ondiek and Makasembo estates and their houses demolished for low-cost houses, yet one year down the line no construction.

“Your hope is in this team and let nobody tell you that ODM has given certificates to the current Governor,” he said.

Obura further noted that Governor Nyong’o would be comfortable working with Raila in Nairobi should the latter be elected as the fifth President.