3 suspected kidnappers who demanded Sh300,000 ransom arrested in Githurai

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 12– Police have arrested three suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 23-year-old man in Nairobi and demanded a Sh300,000 ransom.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were apprehended by Githurai-based detectives following a raid on a single-roomed house where they held the victim.

The DCI stated that the victim travelled from Mwingi East to Githurai to visit a couple who hail from the same rural area, only to arrive and find the woman of the house alone, a move detectives believed to be a set-up.

“Within no time, the husband stormed in accompanied by three other men, who landed on the young man with blows and kicks on allegation of having a romantic affair with the wife,” detectives stated.

The investigative agency added that the suspects frisked the victim robbing him of Sh5,000 before throwing him out of the house and whisking him away to the empty room where they later forced him to contact his family with ransom demands.

“The victim was forced to contact his family members to raise the Sh300,000 ransom, threatening dire consequences if they failed to comply,” the agency said.

Following a report made by the victim’s father, detectives launched an operation to rescue the 23-year-old.

“The victim who had been stripped naked and injured on the face was rescued to safety, as the three were taken to custody,” the DCI added.

The suspects are currently in custody pending arraignment.