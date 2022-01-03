6 Kenya Power staff freed, three others charged over national blackout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Six senior staff at the Kenya Power Company have been freed due to lack of evidence linking them to the nationwide blackout that affected the country two weeks ago.

Three other employees who were arrested were charged with sabotage and neglect of the energy company’s infrastructure.

“On diverse dates, being the employees of Kenya Power Company as the Acting General Manager Network Management, Manager Transmission Network Department and Second Assistant Engineer Transmission Department, willfully and unlawfully with intent to sabotage failed to maintain and reinforce the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage power lines used for the supply of electricity to citizens of the republic of Kenya,” part of the charges preferred stated.

It went on further to state that they “willfully neglected to attend to the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage transmission power towers.”

