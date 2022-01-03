Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Three Kenya Power employees were charged with sabotage and neglect of the energy company’s infrastructure. /CFM

Kenya

6 Kenya Power staff freed, three others charged over national blackout

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Six senior staff at the Kenya Power Company have been freed due to lack of evidence linking them to the nationwide blackout that affected the country two weeks ago.

Three other employees who were arrested were charged with sabotage and neglect of the energy company’s infrastructure.

“On diverse dates, being the employees of Kenya Power Company as the Acting General Manager Network Management, Manager Transmission Network Department and Second Assistant Engineer Transmission Department, willfully and unlawfully with intent to sabotage failed to maintain and reinforce the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage power lines used for the supply of electricity to citizens of the republic of Kenya,” part of the charges preferred stated.

It went on further to state that they “willfully neglected to attend to the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage transmission power towers.”

More to follow ..

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Power: Plans underway to introduce all-electric cars in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Kenya Power says plans are in top gear to have the country move into an all-electric vehicle space. The...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt working on further reduction of power costs: CS Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has exuded confidence that the ongoing reforms to reduce the cost of electricity in...

5 days ago

County News

PS Kihalangwa: Measures we have put in place to reduce vandalism

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – Energy Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa says power stations and some power lines will be designated as restricted areas in...

5 days ago

Kenya

Police to detain 9 Kenya Power managers for eight more days in black out probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Nine Kenya Power managers will now be detained for eight days to allow police complete their investigations over alleged...

7 days ago

County News

10 Kenya Power managers arrested over sabotage after last week’s blackout

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19 – Ten Kenya Power managers have been arrested for alleged sabotage following last week’s national blackout. According to the Director...

7 days ago

Top stories

Kenya Power top officials under DCI radar over sabotage that caused countrywide outage

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Five senior officials from Kenya Power are under investigation for sabotaging electricity supply that affected the whole country earlier...

January 14, 2022

Kenya

Power restored in all parts of the country after day-long outage

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 11- Kenya Power says electricity has been restored in all parts of the country except Garissa, Mwingi and Kitui ending the...

January 11, 2022

Top stories

Power restored in Nairobi, Western, Central and parts of Rift Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – Kenya Power says electricity has been restored in various parts of the country following a four-hour outage that affected...

January 11, 2022