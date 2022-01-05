Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome receives a booster shot for COVID-19 at State House, Nairobi on December 31, 2021.

23,939 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya: Health Ministry

-President Kenyatta was the first to receive a Moderna boost shot on December 31, 2o21.

-More than 10 million people vaccinated.

-5,404 fatalities recorded in Kenya so far.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – More than 20,000 people have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots since January 1, the Ministry of Health said.

Booster shots for AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines are being offered in various public and private hospitals as well as in other designated areas.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said 23, 939 had received the booster shots that are given six months after the completion of the primary series.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that cumulatively, over 10.3 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus.

“Of these, 5,942,632 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,321,150,” he said adding that “the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.1 percent. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.9 percent”.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity stood at 25. 6 percent by Wednesday after 2,216 people tested positive for the virus raising the country’s caseload to 304, 350.

775 patients have also recovered from the virus bringing the total number of virus-related recoveries in the country to 259, 308.

Total fatalities increased to 5, 404 after three more patients succumbed to the virus.

Comments
