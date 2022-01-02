2 Fugitives who killed Alex Smith in 2019 deported to the UK

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Kenya has deported two fugitives of British origin who part of a gang that killed Alex Smith in August 2019.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), “CCTV cameras at the scene showed them chasing, attacking, and stabbing the deceased on his front and upper left-hand side of his chest,” it stated.

“Alex Smith was pronounced dead by the emergency services at the fatal scene.”

Through its twitter account, the ODPP pointed out that the fugitives fled the UK and gained entry to Kenya on visitor visas which they had never renewed.

“According to immigration documents, the two have not renewed their visas after expiry. Thus, the two fugitives were in Kenya illegally,” it stated.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) who was thereafter informed of the presence of the two fugitives in Kenya and their criminal standing in the UK, gave approval for their subsequent deportation.

“The DPP requested the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Interior to issue the requisite order directing the two fugitives whose presence in Kenya is unlawful to be removed from the Republic of Kenya to the United Kingdom to face criminal charges against in the United Kingdom,” the statement said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations -Transnational Organized Crime Unit, in collaboration with the United Kingdom authorities, identified, arrested, and handed over the fugitives to the United Kingdom authorities.

ODPP International Cooperation, Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) Division coordinated the whole process of Identification, arrest and handing over.