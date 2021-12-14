Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Yaya Centre shopping mall in Nairobi has warned of No vaccination, No entry from December 21, 2021.

Kenya

Yaya Centre: No covid Vaccination, No entry!

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14-Unvaccinated people will no longer have access to Yaya Centre shopping mall in Nairobi from December 21 as more businesses tighten measures to accelerate the vaccination campaign in the country.

Days after the Sarova Group of hotels issued a notice warning that guests will be required to provide vaccination prove, Yaya Centre has too issued a warning.

“Please note the above will apply for all tenants, staff, customers, suppliers and contractors who will be accessing the shopping mall,” the mall’s General Manager Edna Fernandes said in a notice to its tenants last week.

Fernandes said customers will be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated at the entry, failure to which they will be turned away.

“We urge you to kindly assist us to ensure that the malls comply with the above directive to facilitate access ease of access especially during the festive season,” the mall told its tenants.

The warnings follow directives from the government which also plans to restrict access to unvaccinated people in government establishments for services.

Already the Ministry of Health has agreed with churches to provide grounds for vaccination from next week to enable as many Kenyans to get the jab.

The g0vernment aims to vaccinate at least 10 million people by the end of this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As announced by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health in a statement dated 21 November 2021, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERC) has directed that with effect from 21 December 2021, it will be mandatory for guests to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination prior to use of our facilities,” Sarova hotels said in a statement last week.

In November, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that anyone not vaccinated will be denied essential government services, with restrictions in entertainment joints and other places, in what has sparked outrage.

Kagwe said that in-person government services and access to public gatherings, parks, hotels, restaurants, and bars will be denied government from December 21.

Other services to be denied include Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), education, immigration, hospital and prison visitations, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Kenya Ports Authority among others.

This move has sparked debate about the rationale behind compelling Kenyans to get vaccinated by specific dates, certain date with activists terming the move “coercive and unconstitutional.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

JUDY NJINO: Your right, your role-Say No to corruption

With the International Anti-Corruption Day held on 9 December, it is time once again to renew commitments to fighting corruption. The war against corruption...

12 hours ago

Fifth Estate

LUCY KOMBE: Protect the rights of vulnerable Kenyans during election period

“Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home — so close and so small that they cannot be...

13 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies: Kenyans should reject any ‘political project’

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders have urged Kenyans to reject any ‘political project’ ahead of next year’s...

13 hours ago

CONTAINMENT RULES

First Omicron death reported in the UK as variant spreads to over 70 countries

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The UK has reported an Omicron death, the first in the world from the COVID-19 variant that has spread...

17 hours ago

Kenya

FIDA wants Murgor sisters assault by Ndichu brothers expedited

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has called on authorities to expedite investigations into assault claims by Murgor sisters...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Man misses death by a whisker for romping with someone’s wife, in her house

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – A 29-year-old man is nursing life-threatening injuries at a city hospital, after he was found in a compromising situation...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 8 million mark in COVID – 19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13- Kenya has crossed the 8 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, targeting to vaccinate over 10 million people by...

21 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Brave Ruto drops Kazi ni Kazi slogan at Jamhuri Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Deputy President William Ruto dropped his Kazi ni Kazi campaign slogan in his Jamhuri Day celebrations speech, in what...

21 hours ago