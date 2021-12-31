Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
New Year’s Eve souvenirs are sold in Times Square in New York

Kenya

World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

Published

Sydney (AFP), Dec 31 – The world prepared on Friday to usher in 2022, after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions, soaring case numbers, and a slight glimmer of hope for better times ahead.

The eventful last 12 months saw a new US president and a new Adele album, the first spectator-free Olympics, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Myanmar to Hong Kong crushed by authoritarian regimes.

But it was the pandemic — now entering its third year — that again dominated life for most of humankind.

A pedestrian stands next to a New Year’s decoration in front of the Kropotkinskaya metro station in Moscow © AFP / Yuri KADOBNOV

Over 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.

Countless more have been sickened — subjected to outbreaks, lockdowns, lock-ins and an alphabet spaghetti of PCR, LFT and RAT tests.

Hope came as life-saving vaccines were rolled out to around 60 percent of the world’s population, although many of its poor still have limited access, and some of its rich believe the jabs are part of some ill-defined plot.

But as 2021 drew to a close, the emergence of the Omicron variant pushed the number of daily new Covid cases past one million for the first time, according to an AFP tally.

Britain, the United States, and even Australia — long a refuge from the pandemic — are breaking records for new cases.

– To party, or not? –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

From Seoul to San Francisco, New Year’s Eve celebrations have again been cancelled or curtailed.

In Rio, celebrations that usually bring three million people to Copacabana Beach, will go ahead.

Like at New York’s Times Square, official events in the Brazilian city will be scaled back — but crowds of revellers are still expected.

An undercover police officer is seen as customers queue to buy fireworks outside the St Mary Cathedral in Johannesburg ahead of New Years eve celebrations © AFP / MARCO LONGARI

“People have only one desire, to leave their homes, to celebrate life after a pandemic that has forced everyone to lock themselves up,” 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter Francisco Rodrigues said.

Some Brazilians are more circumspect, after one of the world’s most deadly outbreaks that left 618,000 dead.

“There will be lots of people on Copacabana,” said 27-year-old lawyer Roberta Assis. “It’s inevitable.”

She said she plans to go to a friend’s house with a small group, adding: “It’s not the moment for large gatherings.”

Australia’s largest city Sydney has also decided to press ahead with a firework display that will light up the city’s iconic harbour.

An artist gives finishing touches to a New Year mural painted on his house in Chennai, India © AFP / Arun SANKAR

Unlike last year’s spectator-free event, tens of thousands of revellers are expected to crowd the foreshore.

Australian authorities say their abrupt U-turn — abandoning “Covid-zero” in favour of “living with Covid” — is based on high rates of adult vaccination and mounting evidence that Omicron is less deadly.

The dramatic reversal mirrors a wider trend that has seen leaders of Western countries in particular hesitant to bring back the strict controls of 2020, to avoid a new economic downturn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But in the on-off reality of Covid restrictions, 2021 saw a rise in anti-lockdown protests while a minority remained hesitant to get vaccinated — raising the question of how the pandemic can ever end if inoculation rates plateau.

– Trying times –

It was not all doom and gloom, however. In South Africa, the first country to report the new variant, a midnight-to-4:00 am curfew was lifted to allow celebrations to go ahead.

Palestinian youths sculpt the number 2022 in the sand at sunset ahead of new year’s eve, at the beach in the coastal Mediterranean city of Gaza © AFP / Mohammed ABED

Health officials there said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed.

Experts hope that trend will be replicated elsewhere and that 2022 may be remembered as a new, less deadly phase of the pandemic.

But the World Health Organization has warned of trying times ahead.

“I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

WHO warns of Covid ‘tsunami’ as Omicron fuels record surges

Paris (AFP), Dec 29 – A Covid “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said Wednesday, as record surges fuelled by the Omicron...

21 hours ago

World

WHO warns of ‘very high’ Omicron risk as Covid surges worldwide

Geneva (AFP), Dec 28 – Omicron still poses “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO warned on Wednesday, as the highly...

2 days ago

World

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

Beijing (AFP), Dec 28 – Hundreds of thousands more people were ordered to stay home in northern China Tuesday, joining millions under strict lockdown...

3 days ago

Kenya

Avoid mass parties, Kagwe warns as COVID positivity rate soars to 37.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned against mass parties during the festive season following increased COVID-19 infections. The...

4 days ago

Kenya

Kenyans warned against dropping the COVID-19 guard during Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Kenyans have been urged to exercise caution even as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities in the wake...

5 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya records highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 32.5pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Kenya recorded its highest COVID-19 positivity rate in recent months on Thursday after posting 32.5 per cent. Health Cabinet...

December 23, 2021

Corona Virus

Amnesty International faults move to deny unvaccinated Kenyans services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Amnesty International Kenya has reiterated its position that locking out Kenyans from essential services is counterproductive terming the move...

December 23, 2021

Capital Health

MOH maintains COVID-19 vaccination proof mandatory to access public spaces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Health has maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory in all public places including bars,...

December 23, 2021