Win for Raila’s Azimio La Umoja as MP Alice Wahome’s amendment for coalitions to deposit agreements defeated

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29-A proposed ammendment by Kandara MP Alice Wahome to have coalitions deposit agreements with the political parties registrar has been struck out in what is seen as a major win for Opposition chief Raila Odinga who is popularizing his Azimio La Umoja initiative.

The amendment was thrown out on Wednesday during voting on the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 in which 158 MPs voted against it while 134 supported it.

Those against the amendment on clause 6 were legislators allied to Odinga while those in support are those loyal to Deputy President William Ruto.

Clause 6 proposes to have the procedure to be followed for the registration of a coalition political party which includes the deposit of a coalition agreements and the provisions of the regulation to the governance of a coalition among other issues.

Wahome sought to have the clause deleted which would essentially crawl back efforts of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga to have aspirants vie on a coalition ticket.

“This is an offending provision to our constitution. Chair you cannot come with a new terminology to replace what is in the constitution. If you read provision in Article 260 and 91 you will not find coalition political party,” said Wahome.

“Even if we proceed we will be acting in vain and this house should not act in vain,” she added.

Heated exchanges characterized the afternoon sitting as MPs shot up to support or oppose the amendments.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya who stood to oppose the Bill was on the receiving end as a section of MPs shouted ‘Kimunya must go’.

“I am not sure which law school Hon. Wahome went to because as a lawyer she ought to know how laws are made in this country. You can rise, you can shout but when your people expose ignorance before the house we can’t save them ,” said Kimunya.

The first attempt to vote for the amendment by Wahome was halted after a section MPs exchanged blows in the National Assembly, leading to the suspension of Minority Leader John Mbadi for five days after he was accused of punching Sigowet/Soin MP Bernard Koros who sustained an injury on the right eye.

“Hon Mbadi you are directed to leave the precincts of this house for gross disorder. You are ordered to withdraw for a minimum of five days,” the Speaker ruled.

In indicting Mbadi, the temporary speaker said, “The Sigowet Mp was involved in an altercation with Hon Mbadi and he was seriously injured. I direct that he goes to hospital and direction will be given once he is out. The speaker has ascertained that Hon Koros was injured in the eye.”

The Minority Leader was then escorted out by Sergeants At Arms as MPs booed him while others protested.

During the chaotic session, Koros sustained an injury on the right eye.

“Mr Speaker I have been injured, it is very wrong that I can be injured in an Honourable House Mr Speaker,” he said, “I have been attacked by the master of violence in this house.”

Temporary Omuelele had a hard time restraining the MPs in the standoff that lasted for several minutes before he suspended the session.

“Following chaos witnessed in the House, I order the House suspended for fifteen minutes,” Omulele said.

MPs were voting to either support or reject amendments by the Kandara MP that called for the removal of a procedure for the formation of a coalition political party.

Earlier, 150 MPs voted against 136 to defeat Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s proposal to amend the Political Parties Amendment Bill requiring parties to declare ideology before registration.

First was an amendment by Tigania West MP John Mutunga which was adopted after 123 Tanga Tanga lawmakers voted for the amendments against Kieleweke’s 118.

Mutunga had among others proposed amendments to have specific colours for dominant parties.

Their joy was short-lived after amendments by Duale which opposed the inclusion of a statement of ideologies of proposed Political parties seeking registration was defeated.