We support Anne Kagure for Nairobi Governor’s seat: Women leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A section of women in Nairobi have endorsed businesswoman Agnes Kagure to be the next Nairobi Governor, citing her “proven record of helping women financially at the grass-root level.”

They pledged to support Kagure saying she is the only one who helped them financially during the difficult times of the COVID-19 period, which saw many women in the rural areas lose their sources of income due to government restrictions put in place.

“When we had issues during the COVID-19 period and we called on her for help, she showed up. She paid fees for some of our children who could not attend classes due to fees balances and therefore, we want her to be the one representing us women as the Nairobi Governor,” said Mercy Matu, a grassroots leader from Westlands constituency.

Elizabeth Waithera from Dandora said Kagure “has proven time and again to care for women’s needs; aiding women in hospital pay their hospital bills etc. If she can do this much before she is even in position, what about when she holds the position? This is why we want her to be next governor and help us women, as our fellow woman.”

They further called on Kenyans to stop Gender-Based Violence and respect women, despite the position that one holds in society.

“Women are very important in this country and we should not be looked down on. We want to ask Kenyans that next year is a time for us to choose the leaders we want and therefore, we should not let our leaders be chosen for us by others,” said Waithera.

Kagure has declared her interest in running for the Nairobi governor position to succeed Governor Ann Kananu in next year’s elections but has not officially launched her bid in Nairobi

Others seeking the seat include Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi and former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

A new opinion poll released on Wednesday by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) Research shows that Sakaja is the most popular Nairobi governor aspirant, enjoying 30 percent support. He is followed by Wanyonyi with 6 percent and Wanjiru recording five percent popularity.

Kagure on the other hand recorded four percent support with 24 percent of respondents being undecided on who they prefer to be the capital city’s chief executive.

“It is too early to tell whether Sakaja’s sizable lead will hold up over the next eight months,” the study that sampled 1,591 respondents between November 7 and 13 notes.