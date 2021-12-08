Connect with us

A Korean businessman was conned Sh2.9 million in Nairobi in December 2021.

Wash Wash! Korean loses Sh2.9mn to fake Gold dealers in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Koren national Sh2.9 million in a fake gold scam.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)’s Serious Crimes Unit following a complaint by the victim identified as Song Sung.

Song told detectives that he was initially shown some well-packed bars that he was made to believe were genuine gold at a company in Karen.

“He was led to the establishment by proxies believed to have been working in cahoots with the

fraudsters, who immediately went into hiding after receiving the money,” the DCI said.

The detectives said they managed to recover boxes containing fake gold bars concealed in steel boxes following the operation.

The DCI has warned foreign businessmen to beware of fraudsters while taking part in such business dealings.

“Following an upsurge in similar cases, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is cautioning foreigners intending to venture into the gold business, to be on the lookout for fraudsters out to steal from them,” DCI boss George Kinoti warned.

This is not the first time where foreigners have fallen victim to fake gold scam which has led to loss of millions of shillings.

In September this year, an Indian investor lost Sh200 million to fake gold dealers who packed stones for him and asked him to wait for his consignment back home.

