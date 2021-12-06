Warrants of arrest out against Purma Holding Ltd directors in Sh2.2bn tax evasion case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Warrants of arrest were issued Monday against two directors of Purma Holdings limited for failing to appear in court and answer charges of unpaid taxes amounting to Sh2.2 billion.

The warrants were issued by Chief Magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court, Felix Mutinda Kombo.

The two, Mary Wambui Mungai and Purity Njoki Mungai also failed to honor summons on the same by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The two face eight 8 counts of knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the income tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes for the period between 2014-2016.

The court was informed that the two failed to honor summons to appear before KRA on December, 3 2021 to inform them of the charges against them and instead sent their accountant.

Through their lawyer Syvanus Osoro, Mungai informed the court that she was admitted in hospital.

However, no medical records or disclosure of illness or hospitalization were provided.

The case will be mentioned on December, 14 2021 or the earliest the accused will be arrested.