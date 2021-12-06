Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Businessman Jimi Wanigi when he attended a church service at the St ACK St Paul Karen West in Nairobi on December 5, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanjigi says economic revolution only solution to Kenya challenges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has maintained economic revolution is needed to help Kenya deal with the skyrocketing public debt.

Wanjigi said that the country needs a liberation movement to lift Kenyans to a new economic frontier.

 They spoke the other day about the economy. But, what we see and feel is contradictory. Up ahead, there are very weighty issues. The economy is in the ICU,” said Wanjigi who is eying the presidency on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

He faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s state of the nation address, noting that it lacked facts on the true state of the country especially the national economy, needed in order for Kenyans to truly enjoy a level of life where they can comfortably feed their families, access quality healthcare, education among others.

“We are in a deep hole. For every Sh900 you make, you have a debt of Sh1, 100. The exchange rate, petrol prices, electricity, food, and kerosene prices have only gone up,” he noted, “For every Ksh500, you pay in tokens, Sh200 goes into tax. By the end of next year, Sh300 of every Sh500 will be going to tax because our economic crisis is only worsening. In this type of crisis, where will wheelbarrows and Sh6, 000 handouts take you? Can they be an answer.?”

Speaking at the St ACK St Paul Karen West where he attended a church service, Wanjigi said Kenyans’ only hope for a better future lies in “voting out the current crop of leaders.”

He urged Kenyans to support his rallying call for an economic revolution that he said will ease the burden caused by poor leadership under the Jubilee administration.

Wanjigi said poor leadership was to blame for the current high cost of living.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We should be very careful with the choices next year because there are people who have been around for thirty years and more and are now hoodwinking voters. Up ahead, there are very weighty issues,” said Wanjigi.

Kenyans, according to the businessman, are entitled to free health, food, and adequate decent housing among others.

These, he said, are the things he will pursue and implement if elected president.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says Azimio la Umoja convention will be an icing to handshake with Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Friday’s Azimio La Umoja initiative convention in Nairobi will be an icing to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta...

37 mins ago

Kenya

DPP Haji puts FGM perpetrators on notice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 6 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says his office will not relent in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation...

1 hour ago

County News

Security fears stall Marsabit food donations

MARSABIT, Kenya Dec 6 –  Marsabit leaders have said the fear of attacks along the Isiolo-Marsabit-Moyale highway are hampering donation of relief food to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

32 bodies recovered so far from Enziu River bus tragedy site

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 -The death from the Enziu River bus tragedy rose to 32 after 9 more bodies were retrieved Sunday Divers from...

20 hours ago

County News

Death toll rises to 30 in Enziu River bus tragedy as search continues

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5- The death from the Enziu River bus tragedy rose to 30 Sunday after 7 more bodies were retrieved. The bus...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua pledges Sh1 million to newly weds if elected president!

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5-Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party leader Alfred Mutua has taken campaign pledges a notch higher, promising that his government will give...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto reaps big in Central as Governor and MP joins UDA

NYERI, Kenya Dec 5 – Deputy President William Ruto reaped big in Central Kenya Sunday, after Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Tetu MP James...

1 day ago

Kenya

Enziu River bus tragedy update: 9-month-old baby among 2 more bodies raising toll to 25

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The body of a nine-month-old baby was among two more bodies pulled out of the wreckage of a bus...

1 day ago