Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru. /FILE.

Waiguru to women: seek elective posts

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has urged more women to come seek elective positions in next year’s General Election.

Speaking during the Women Leadership Academy forum in Nairobi on Wednesday, Waiguru said much more should be done to ensure more women seek elective positions.

The Kirinyaga Governor however, reminded the women that climbing the political ladder is not easy and urged them to work together regardless of their political affiliations to ensure more are elected.

The women leadership academy is part of the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA), a Dada campaign that brings together over 350 women aspirants for various political positions.

