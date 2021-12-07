Connect with us

Kenya

Violent chaos in Kabete after cop killed his wife, 6 others before committing suicide

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Chaos erupted in Kabete, Nairobi Tuesday following the killing of six people by a police officer.

The officer attached to Kabete Police Station is reported to have first shot his wife dead before he sprayed eight people with bullets and later committed suicide. Two of them are nursing gunshot wounds in hospital.

The officer was identified as Benson Imbatu.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has blamed the killings on a love triangle.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have been triggered by a love triangle gone awry,” Matiang’i said, “The DCI and the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service are currently undertaking an active investigation on the matter and will keep the public fully updated.”

Below are pictures from the chaotic scenes that also led to the temporary closure of the main highway by the protesters before they were dispersed.

 

