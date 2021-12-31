Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

US drops charges against guards on duty when Epstein committed suicide

Published

New York (AFP), Dec 31 – US prosecutors on Thursday dismissed charges against two New York prison guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the US financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell in 2019.

The decision came a day after Epstein’s long-time associate British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting young girls to be sexually abused by him.

Federal prosecutors signed a “nolle prosequi” to drop charges against former guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas after the two completed community service work as part of an earlier legal agreement.

The New York prison warders had been indicted in November 2019, three months after Epstein’s death by hanging in his cell in August as he was awaiting trial for sex crimes.

They were accused of not having made their rounds on the night of August 9 to 10, 2019, and of having remained in their office, surfing the Internet.

Noel and Thomas admitted to forging documents to make it appear that they had made their rounds that night.

Epstein, a multimillionaire financier and member of the US and international jet set, was found dead at dawn on August 10. The autopsy concluded suicide by hanging, although his sudden death in custody fueled widespread controversy and conspiracy theories.

Then-US attorney general William Barr denounced “serious” lapses in the allegedly secure prison where Epstein had been held since his arrest in July 2019 and prosecuted for sex crimes, in particular against young girls.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jeffrey Epstein died of strangulation in his New York prison cell in August 2019 © New York State Sex Offender Registry/AFP/File

On Wednesday, Epstein’s companion and accomplice Maxwell was found guilty by a Manhattan federal court of a series of crimes including trafficking in young girls between 1994 and 2004 for the benefit of Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, faces decades in prison although a sentencing date has not yet been set.

Her brother Kevin Maxwell told ABC News Thursday that he was convinced of his sister’s innocence and that her appeal would prove successful, even though he believed Epstein was guilty of the crimes he was charged with.

“The reality is that there are myriad jury cases, miscarriages of justice involving juries, where the verdicts have been overturned on appeal. This will just be yet another one,” Maxwell said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

2021: A year of space tourism, flights on Mars, China’s rise

Washington (AFP), Dec 30 – From the Mars Ingenuity helicopter’s first powered flight on another world to the launch of the James Webb telescope...

1 day ago

World

Biden to offer ‘diplomatic path’ to Putin in new Ukraine crisis call

Washington (AFP), Dec 29 – President Joe Biden will offer his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a diplomatic path forward on the Ukraine crisis in...

1 day ago

World

World Cup to Rio carnival: Six key events in 2022

Paris (AFP), Dec 28 – From the World Cup in Qatar to the midterm elections in the United States, here are six events that...

3 days ago

Kenya

Biden: Yes, I’m ready to compete with Trump in 2024 election if in good health

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he is in good...

December 23, 2021

World

Keechant Sewell appointed New York’s first woman police chief

New York (AFP), Dec 15 – New York will appoint Keechant Sewell as its first-ever woman police chief to head the largest force in...

December 15, 2021

Fifth Estate

West’s Olympics diplomatic boycott is self-indicting

On December 8, the United Kingdom and Australia joined the United States in saying they would not send government officials to the Beijing 2022...

December 11, 2021

World

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

Beijing (AFP), Dec 9 – China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022...

December 9, 2021

Politics

No love lost between Biden and Putin

Paris, France, Dec 7 – As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off in a video call Tuesday over a Russian military build-up on...

December 7, 2021