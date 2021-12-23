Undisclosed number of MPs, parliamentary staff test positive for COVID

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 23 – An undisclosed number of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the course of the just concluded Special Sittings.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai refrained from disclosing the number amid claims by Kandara lawmaker Alice Wahome that eight in ten lawmakers had tested positive.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Wednesday, Sialai indicated that the affected members and staff were advised to isolate and follow the relevant COVID-19 protocols as guided by the Ministry of Health.

He said the routine checkup was necessitated following a surge in the number of infections being recorded on a daily basis in the country.

Sialai further stated that a medical team was conducting follow up tests to ensure compliance and offer any necessary help to the affected members and staff.

The country has been recording surging cases of the virus averaging 1,000 daily cases.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory in all public places including bars, hotels, parties, conferences, sports, supermarkets as well as when seeking government services.

This announcement came a day after the lapse of the December 21 deadline which had been set by the health ministry in part of a radical plan to compel more Kenyans to get inoculated.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that the move was meant to cushion Kenyans from contracting the virus in the wake of Omicron variant spread.

“In public places, all persons must show proof of vaccination for admission into National Parks and Game reserves, hotels, bars and restaurants as well as use of public transport means including domestic flights, train and Passenger Services Vehicles,” Mwangangi said.

She further added that all visitors, tourists, travelers from Europe, must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before entry into the country.

“I want to state that we know while vaccines play a major role in this fight against Covid-19 disease, however they cannot be used in place of the other measures. We therefore continue to appeal to our people to ensure they strictly adhere to the containment measures that we have advised. This includes wearing of face masks at all times while in public places, maintaining social and physical distance, washing of hands with soap and water or sanitize and avoiding all gatherings be they social or political,” she said.

Mwangangi said that 9.2 million Kenyans had received at least a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. She indicated 3.7 million were fully inoculated.