UN chief in self-isolation after contact with COVID-positive person

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, said Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesman.
Capital Health
