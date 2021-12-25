Uhuru’s Christmas message to Kenyans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the Year 2021 draws to a close, we give thanks to the Almighty for the Grace, Provision, and Protection extended to us as individuals, families, communities, as a Nation, and as humanity.

This Holy and Festive season reminds us of our shared humanity and the common values that unite us irrespective of colour, creed, or country. The New Year that the season ushers in, is an opportunity for renewal, fresh opportunities, and building on the successes of the old year.

As we contend with the worst public health pandemic in a Century, the profound message heralded by Christmas over 2,000 years ago remains as relevant today as it was two millennia ago. Christ’s luminous teachings continue to inspire hope and possibilities, despite the uncertainties that continue to confront us. His timeless message of God’s enduring and unconditional love for every person fortifies us in times of adversity, and challenges each one of us to be better as ourselves and to others.

Therefore, during this blessed season, let us all share the gift of God’s love by giving of ourselves and sharing generously with all those in need.

Let us use this Blessed and Sacred season to love our neighbours as we love ourselves, and to lay the foundation for a more fair, just, prosperous and cohesive society. Let us heed the call of the Great Unifier and leave any discord behind, so that we may march boldly into a better future together.

Love, peace, joy and hope are the golden thread woven into all our Christmas songs and prayers, and all our customs and traditions of this season. As we celebrate this Christmas, we are encouraged to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

From my family to yours, here is to a Merry Christmas, full of joy and the fruits of family and friendship. As you safely and responsibly celebrate, Margaret and I wish you a Merry Christmas and bountiful returns, now and in the New Year 2022.

God Bless You All; God Bless Kenya, Our Motherland

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The author is the President of the Republic of Kenya.