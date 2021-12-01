Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) are seen as the top contenders for the presidency in an election due in August 2022/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru says Raila could win 2022 marathon, says Ruto running a sprint

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has alluded to a possible presidential election victory for his handshake alliance partner Raila Odinga could win the 2022 “marathon”.

President Kenyatta who has been working closely with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader since their truce in March 2018 after a presidential election contested by Odinga suggested Deputy President William Ruto, who he had declared on numerous occasions prior to 2018 as his preferred successor, could lose the race.

Speaking from the City of Nakuru on Wednesday, Kenyatta who went full throttle to describe what it takes to be a leader said rising to the top takes time. In a thinly veiled reference to Ruto, he described the DP’s campaign as a sprint.

“Leadership is not a sprint, it is a marathon, you will be busy running fast and by the time you are done you run out of breath but mzee (loosely translated as an old person) who has been walking slowly by slowly comes and passes you and wins the race. Go slowly,” said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta said some political leaders are too engrained to rise to higher positions to an extent that they are not ready to work with their political foes.

More to follow…

