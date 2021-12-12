Uhuru revisits BBI, says it’s just a deferred dream and will succeed one day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In his address at the Jamhuri Day celebrations, Kenyatta said “BBI is just a dream deferred, one day, someday, it will happen.”

The constitutional amendment initiative was dismissed by the High Court and later the Court of Appeal before its proponents filed a challenge at the Supreme Court where it is yet to be determined.

The initiative was a product of Kenyatta’s handshake with Opposition chief Raila Odinga, in what was dismissed by Deputy President William Ruto as the “biggest fraud in Kenya’s history” and it was successfully challenged in court by human rights activists.