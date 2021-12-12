Uhuru leads Jamhuri Day celebrations in full military regalia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Uhuru Gardens in full military regalia Sunday, to lead Kenyans in the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

The Head of State inspected a guard of honor before proceeding to the dais.

This will be his last Jamhuri day celebrations as President since his second and final term ends in August 2022.

Jamhuri Day is celebrated annually to mark the day on 12 December 1964 when Kenya gained independence from the British colony.

Deputy President William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi were among top dignitaries present.

On Friday, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said only 11,000 invited guests will be allowed into the celebrations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared Monday a public holiday due to Jamhuri Day celebrations that fall on a Sunday.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 13th December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday 12th December 2021,” Matiangi said “encouraged all citizens to honour and celebrate this day in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country.”