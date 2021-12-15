Connect with us

Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto (left) and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) are seen as the top contenders for the presidency in an election due in August 2022/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA, ODM maintain upward trajectory as Jubilee’s popularity plummets

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s national popularity continued to grow as the ruling party Jubilee Party stained a downward trend in the last six months, a new opinion poll released on Wednesday revealed.

The national survey conducted by TIFA Research projected support for the party which was launched one year ago by Deputy President William Ruto allies at 30 per cent representing a 9-point growth from June when a similar poll was conducted.

The popularity of the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also rose from 9 per cent to 16 per cent while Jubilee Party’s declining to stand at 5 per cent from 8 per cent in the June poll.

“The party suffering the most attrition in this regard is Jubilee (31 %)followed by ODM (19 %). Given that at the time of the last election (2017 ) these were by far the most popular parties, such declines in their respective support-bases is not surprising,” the Margaret Ireri-led firm stated.

The pollster noted that the mounting fissures within the ruling Jubilee Party and the concomitant rise of UDA, but also increasing talk about a merger or at least coalition arrangement between Jubilee and the official Opposition party ODM, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among possible reasons for Jubilee’s decline.

“There has also been considerable controversy over the reported involvement of state machinery and personnel in support of Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, even if he had not officially announced his candidacy until well after the survey was completed at Kasarani Stadium,” read the study findings.

The poll comes on the backdrop of the postponed Jubilee National Delegates’ Conference slated for November 30 that was expected to ratify major changes in the party’s leadership including the possible expulsion of the Deputy President.

The popularity of Amani National Congress, FORD-Kenya, One Kenya Alliance, Wiper Party was reported at 1 per cent with respect to each of the outfits.

Forty per cent of the 1,519 respondents polled said they did not identify with any political party representing a 16 per cent decline from 56 per cent registered in June.

Comments
