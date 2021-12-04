Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
They included Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and Irungu Kangata (Muranga)/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA-leaning leaders say President Kenyatta misadvised on state of agriculture

Published

NYERI, Kenya, 4 – Leaders from Mt Kenya have faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisors for misleading him on the state of the agricultural sector in the country. 

The leaders said the state of the nation address speech on agriculture was out of touch with the reality on the ground.

They included Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rahab Mukami (Nyeri), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and Irungu Kangata (Muranga).

Others were George Kariuki (Ndia), Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri), George Koimburi (Juja), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu

They said the President was misled by his advisors to issue a false report on the state of the agricultural sector in the country.

Speaking in Nyeri County, in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, the leaders said farmers’ earnings have gone down while the cost of fertilizer has gone up, contrary to the President’s report last Tuesday.

Image

Nyoro urged President Kenyatta to demand for accurate information from the Ministry of Agriculture on the true situation of issues at the grassroots.

“We want to tell the President that farmers are suffering. He should sack those who are misleading him because what the reported he gave in Parliament is different from what Kenyan farmers are experiencing at the grassroots,” said Nyoro.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He added: “The price of fertilizer that the President said had gone down is now retailing at Sh5000, yet it used to be lower during the previous regime.”

Ichungwa asked state officials in charge of agriculture to stop deceiving the Head of State that all was well while the reality was that ‘farmers are really suffering’.

“We are asking them to stop misleading the President because tea, coffee and milk farmers are undergoing untold suffering,” said Ichungwa.

Kangata and Gachagua expressed confidence that Dr Ruto will address the region’s economic challenges citing tea, coffee and milk farming if he takes over the presidency.

“The people of Mt Kenya have settled on Dr Ruto because he has a solution to tea, coffee and milk farming in the region,” said Kangata.

Image

Gachagua said the plight of tea, coffee and milk farmers needed to be addressed as they have suffered for far too long.

Ichungwa said the country can no longer afford to invest in the wrong priorities, noting that economic recovery ought to be the country’s top agenda.

“Our first priority will be the economy. We are in a rush to revive the economy and eradicate poverty under the leadership of Dr Ruto,” he said.

Jumwa said they will not let their detractors to deflate their determination of championing for an economic revolution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are in a hurry to revive the economy so that we can build a self-reliant nation,” said MP Jumwa.

Waiguru said the people of Mt Kenya were joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) because of its revolutionary economic agenda.

The Deputy President on his part, said UDA’s resolve to revamp the country’s economy was unstoppable.

He said he was determined to fulfil the government’s promise on economic revival and job creation.

“I will make sure that we fulfil our pledge of creating jobs by investing in manufacturing, housing and agricultural programmes,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said he was teaming up with leaders from across the country to form a national political party that will champion the country’s national development agenda.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi taunts Uhuru over Raila ticket, defends Ruto’s State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has torn into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech on Wednesday in which he...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila’s ODM faults IEBC for withdrawing from election preparedness team

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has criticized the move by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withdraw from the Multi-agency team...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Jubilee Party postpones much-awaited NDC over Uhuru’s tight diary

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 29- The ruling Jubilee Party has postponed its National Delegates Convention (NDC) that was scheduled for Tuesday. The party’s Secretary General...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto assures fair nomination to quell tension between Waiguru, Ngirici

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28-Deputy President William Ruto says no one will be shortchanged in his United Democratic Alliance party nominations ahead of the 2022...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto speaks against tribal politics as he tours Kwale

KWALE, Kenya Nov 28- Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenya is past the politics of ethnicity. He said ethnicity is backward and benefits only...

1 week ago

World

CJ Koome downplays UDA concerns over her involvement in election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed concerns by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over her judicial...

November 25, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court reinstates Isaac Mwaura as Senator after Jubilee purge

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The High Court has overturned a decision by the ruling Jubilee Party to expel and de-register nominated Senator Isaac...

November 25, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says ODM-Jubilee plans intact despite NDC cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has allayed fears that the postponement of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) is...

November 23, 2021