Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (left) and the county's Woman Representative Esther Passaris (right) were ranked first and second respectively/CFM

CITY HALL

TIFA poll predicts Sakaja-Passaris City Hall race, 24pc of voters undecided

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A national survey released by TIFA Research shows Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is the most popular aspirant for Nairobi Governor’s seat followed by Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.

The study which was conducted between November 7 to 13, placed Sakaja ahead of the pack with 30 percent of respondents interviewed identifying with his candidature. Passaris and Wanyonyi followed with 11 per cent and 6 per cent.

Bishop Margret Wanjiru of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) came in fourth with 4 per cent while 24 per cent of the respondents said they were yet to decide who they prefer to be the capital city’s chief executive.

Despite having not declared their interest in the gubernatorial position, business lady and top insurance executive Agnes Kagure, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna were each mentioned by 4 per cent of respondents.

Thirty-one per cent of 1,519 respondents targeted in the poll cited unemployment as the most pressing problems facing Nairobi residents.

The Margaret Ireri-led research firm however cautioned that the actual ballot menu of candidates is still far from final.

“It is too early to tell whether Sakaja’s sizable lead will hold up over the next eight months,” the report highlighted.

Other names mentioned by respondents include Governor Anne Kananu (2 per cent), her predecessor Mike Sonko (2 per cent), Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Lt. General Mohammed Badi (1 per cent) and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru (1 per cent).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is also unclear whether supporters of any of these potential gubernatorial candidates believe they have the capacity to address such challenges as unemployment which is mainly affected by national-level policies,” the study stated.

Other challenges identified by the respondents include inadequate supply of water and electricity (31 per cent), high cost of living (14 per cent), crime (7 per cent) and poverty (5 per cent).

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Nairobi MCAs to vet Deputy Governor nominee on Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Nairobi City County Assembly has slated the approval hearing for Deputy Governor Nominee Paul Mutunga Mutungi on Thursday,...

November 19, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wanyonyi says confident of landslide City Hall win in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Just like former US President Franklin Roosevelt who won the 1932 presidential election in a landslide victory and became...

November 11, 2021

CITY HALL

Sakaja vows to go for Nairobi’s Governorship in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has declared his interest to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat in next year’s general election...

November 2, 2021

Top stories

Major milestone as Nairobi County Govt signs law on SGBV crimes

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 1-Nairobi acting Governor Anne Kananu has assented into law the Nairobi City County Sexual and Gender Based Management and Control Bill of...

November 1, 2021

Kenya

Sakaja petitions JLAC team to probe police killings in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has decried what he has described as the “arbitrarily killings of innocent boda boda riders...

September 29, 2021

County News

Sonko moved to KNH after examination by a doctor at Kamiti prison

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital following examination by a doctor at Kamiti...

December 10, 2019