TIFA poll predicts Sakaja-Passaris City Hall race, 24pc of voters undecided

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – A national survey released by TIFA Research shows Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is the most popular aspirant for Nairobi Governor’s seat followed by Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.

The study which was conducted between November 7 to 13, placed Sakaja ahead of the pack with 30 percent of respondents interviewed identifying with his candidature. Passaris and Wanyonyi followed with 11 per cent and 6 per cent.

Bishop Margret Wanjiru of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) came in fourth with 4 per cent while 24 per cent of the respondents said they were yet to decide who they prefer to be the capital city’s chief executive.

Despite having not declared their interest in the gubernatorial position, business lady and top insurance executive Agnes Kagure, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna were each mentioned by 4 per cent of respondents.

Thirty-one per cent of 1,519 respondents targeted in the poll cited unemployment as the most pressing problems facing Nairobi residents.

The Margaret Ireri-led research firm however cautioned that the actual ballot menu of candidates is still far from final.

“It is too early to tell whether Sakaja’s sizable lead will hold up over the next eight months,” the report highlighted.

Other names mentioned by respondents include Governor Anne Kananu (2 per cent), her predecessor Mike Sonko (2 per cent), Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Lt. General Mohammed Badi (1 per cent) and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru (1 per cent).

“It is also unclear whether supporters of any of these potential gubernatorial candidates believe they have the capacity to address such challenges as unemployment which is mainly affected by national-level policies,” the study stated.

Other challenges identified by the respondents include inadequate supply of water and electricity (31 per cent), high cost of living (14 per cent), crime (7 per cent) and poverty (5 per cent).